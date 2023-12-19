The Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) meet the Furman Paladins (4-5) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at Timmons Arena. This contest will begin at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Presbyterian vs. Furman Game Information

Presbyterian Players to Watch

  • JP Pegues: 16.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Marcus Foster: 19.8 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Carter Whitt: 9.6 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Pjay Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Garrett Hien: 7.3 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Furman Players to Watch

Presbyterian vs. Furman Stat Comparison

Furman Rank Furman AVG Presbyterian AVG Presbyterian Rank
48th 82.3 Points Scored 77.0 138th
339th 80.8 Points Allowed 71.1 187th
144th 34.2 Rebounds 33.0 193rd
215th 8.7 Off. Rebounds 7.2 310th
54th 9.1 3pt Made 6.9 228th
20th 17.8 Assists 14.8 105th
316th 14.0 Turnovers 11.8 175th

