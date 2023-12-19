Tuesday's contest between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (10-0) and the Bowling Green Falcons (6-2) at Stroh Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-59, heavily favoring South Carolina to secure the victory. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

The Gamecocks' last contest on Saturday ended in a 99-29 victory against Presbyterian.

South Carolina vs. Bowling Green Game Info

When: Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

South Carolina vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 82, Bowling Green 59

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 11 Utah Utes on December 10, the Gamecocks picked up their best win of the season, a 78-69 victory.

The Gamecocks have four wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

South Carolina has tied for the 33rd-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (one).

The Falcons have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

78-69 over Utah (No. 11/AP Poll) on December 10

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 14/AP Poll) on November 6

77-61 on the road over Duke (No. 31) on December 3

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 36) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 25/AP Poll) on November 30

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 14.4 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.5 BLK, 62 FG%

14.4 PTS, 10.7 REB, 3.5 BLK, 62 FG% Ashlyn Watkins: 9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 60.3 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.3 STL, 3 BLK, 60.3 FG% Raven Johnson: 9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23)

9.9 PTS, 6.4 AST, 2.8 STL, 52.9 FG%, 43.5 3PT% (10-for-23) MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39)

12.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (13-for-39) Chloe Kitts: 10.2 PTS, 7 REB, 50 FG%

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 42.6 points per game, with a +426 scoring differential overall. They put up 92.5 points per game (fifth in college basketball) and give up 49.9 per outing (sixth in college basketball).

