South Carolina vs. Winthrop: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 19
The South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) are heavily favored (by 10.5 points) to continue a six-game home winning streak when they host the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup's point total is 143.5.
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: SEC Network+
- Where: Columbia, South Carolina
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|South Carolina
|-10.5
|143.5
South Carolina Betting Records & Stats
- South Carolina's games have had a combined total of more than 143.5 points two times this season (over eight outings).
- South Carolina has an average point total of 139.8 in its matchups this year, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Gamecocks have gone 6-2-0 ATS this season.
- This season, South Carolina has been listed as the favorite in six games and won them all.
- The Gamecocks have entered three games this season favored by -650 or more, and won each of those games.
- South Carolina has a 86.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|South Carolina
|2
|25%
|74.5
|153.5
|65.3
|133.4
|140.6
|Winthrop
|6
|60%
|79
|153.5
|68.1
|133.4
|148.8
Additional South Carolina Insights & Trends
- The Gamecocks score 74.5 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 68.1 the Eagles give up.
- South Carolina has a 3-2 record against the spread and a 7-0 record overall when putting up more than 68.1 points.
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|South Carolina
|6-2-0
|1-2
|3-5-0
|Winthrop
|3-7-0
|0-2
|4-6-0
South Carolina vs. Winthrop Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|South Carolina
|Winthrop
|7-8
|Home Record
|10-4
|4-8
|Away Record
|4-11
|7-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|8-3-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-8-0
|63.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|76.6
|68.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|71
|6-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-5-0
|9-2-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|7-6-0
