Tuesday's contest between the South Carolina Gamecocks (9-1) and the Winthrop Eagles (8-4) at Colonial Life Arena has a projected final score of 77-67 based on our computer prediction, with a favored South Carolina squad taking home the win. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 19.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 19, 2023

Tuesday, December 19, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Columbia, South Carolina

Columbia, South Carolina Venue: Colonial Life Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

South Carolina vs. Winthrop Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Winthrop 67

Spread & Total Prediction for South Carolina vs. Winthrop

Computer Predicted Spread: South Carolina (-9.4)

South Carolina (-9.4) Computer Predicted Total: 144.1

South Carolina has a 6-2-0 record against the spread this season compared to Winthrop, who is 3-7-0 ATS. The Gamecocks are 3-5-0 and the Eagles are 4-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks are outscoring opponents by 9.2 points per game with a +92 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.5 points per game (194th in college basketball) and allow 65.3 per contest (55th in college basketball).

South Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.5 boards. It is pulling down 35.6 rebounds per game (224th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.1 per outing.

South Carolina makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (61st in college basketball) while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc (57th in college basketball). It is making 3.0 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.1 per game while shooting 34.1%.

The Gamecocks' 102.0 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 49th in college basketball, and the 89.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 174th in college basketball.

South Carolina forces 9.5 turnovers per game (342nd in college basketball) while committing 9.1 (17th in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.