Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in York County, South Carolina today. Information on how to watch all of the action can be found below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Charlotte Christian School at Westminster Catawba Christian School

Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 19

5:30 PM ET on December 19 Location: Rock Hill, SC

Rock Hill, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Nation Ford High School at Lancaster High School

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on December 19

7:45 PM ET on December 19 Location: Lancaster, SC

Lancaster, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Northwestern High School at Fort Mill High School