The No. 4 Arizona Wildcats (8-1) welcome in the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-4) after winning seven straight home games. It starts at 11:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Arizona vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET
  • Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • This season, the Wildcats have a 51.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.3% higher than the 45.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.
  • In games Arizona shoots better than 45.2% from the field, it is 8-1 overall.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Wildcats sit at 11th.
  • The Wildcats score 15.3 more points per game (92.9) than the Crimson Tide give up (77.6).
  • When Arizona scores more than 77.6 points, it is 7-1.

Alabama Stats Insights

  • The Crimson Tide are shooting 49.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the 40.7% the Wildcats' opponents have shot this season.
  • Alabama is 6-3 when it shoots better than 40.7% from the field.
  • The Crimson Tide are the 79th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 43rd.
  • The Crimson Tide put up an average of 92.1 points per game, 25.1 more points than the 67 the Wildcats allow.
  • Alabama is 6-4 when allowing fewer than 92.9 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona posted 85.2 points per game last year at home, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).
  • At home, the Wildcats allowed 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in away games (74.5).
  • In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than in road games (9). However, it had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to when playing on the road (35.9%).

Alabama Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Alabama scored 89.5 points per game last season, 15.8 more than it averaged on the road (73.7).
  • At home, the Crimson Tide conceded 65 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.
  • Alabama made more 3-pointers at home (11.1 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.1%) than on the road (31.1%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin W 98-73 McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue L 92-84 Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Florida Atlantic - T-Mobile Arena
12/29/2023 @ Cal - Haas Pavilion

Alabama Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/4/2023 Arkansas State W 89-65 Coleman Coliseum
12/9/2023 Purdue L 92-86 Coca-Cola Coliseum
12/16/2023 @ Creighton L 85-82 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Arizona - Footprint Center
12/23/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Coleman Coliseum
12/30/2023 Liberty - Legacy Arena at BJCC

