CAA teams will be in action in two games on Wednesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the Drexel Dragons taking on the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles at Alico Arena.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

CAA Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Bethune-Cookman Wildcats vs. North Carolina A&T Aggies 1:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 - Drexel Dragons at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles 7:00 PM ET, Wednesday, December 20 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

Follow CAA games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!