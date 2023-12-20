South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - December 20
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have high school basketball competition in Cherokee County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Gaffney High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 20
- Location: Gaffney, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.