The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-5) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort. This contest will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coastal Carolina vs. Chattanooga Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Coastal Carolina Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coastal Carolina Players to Watch

Makaila Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Arin Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Alancia Ramsey: 8.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Deaja Richardson: 16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Dalanna Carter: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Chattanooga Players to Watch

Cange: 12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK

12.9 PTS, 7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.8 BLK Freeman: 10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2 AST, 2 STL, 0 BLK Ramsey: 8.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Richardson: 16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

16.7 PTS, 2.1 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Carter: 7.3 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.