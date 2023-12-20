Hornets vs. Pacers December 20 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Charlotte Hornets (6-13), on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, face the Indiana Pacers (11-8). The game tips at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSSE.
If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Hornets vs. Pacers Game Information
- Buy Tickets for This Game
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: BSIN, BSSE
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Hornets Games
- December 8 at home vs the Raptors
- December 13 at the Heat
- December 16 at home vs the 76ers
- December 11 at home vs the Heat
- December 15 at home vs the Pelicans
Hornets Players to Watch
- Mark Williams puts up 13.2 points, 10.1 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game for the Hornets.
- Gordon Hayward is putting up 14.7 points, 5 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. He's making 44.3% of his shots from the floor.
- The Hornets are getting 14.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game from P.J. Washington this year.
- Brandon Miller is putting up 14.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game. He is draining 44.7% of his shots from the floor and 39% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.
- The Hornets are getting 22.8 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game from Terry Rozier this year.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Pacers Players to Watch
- Tyrese Haliburton puts up 26.9 points, 4 rebounds and 11.9 assists per contest, shooting 52.1% from the field and 44.7% from downtown with 4 made 3-pointers per game (second in league).
- Myles Turner posts 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game.
- Bruce Brown posts 12.7 points, 2.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds per contest.
- Buddy Hield averages 13.6 points, 2.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds.
- Bennedict Mathurin puts up 13.2 points, 3.8 boards and 1.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Hornets vs. Pacers Stat Comparison
|Pacers
|Hornets
|128.4
|Points Avg.
|113.1
|125.2
|Points Allowed Avg.
|121.6
|50.9%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|38.8%
|Three Point %
|36.5%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.