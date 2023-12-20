The Louisville Cardinals (10-2) look to continue an eight-game home winning stretch when hosting the Washington Huskies (11-0) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Louisville Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky TV: ACCN

Louisville vs. Washington Scoring Comparison

The Huskies put up an average of 70.9 points per game, 11.4 more points than the 59.5 the Cardinals give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 59.5 points, Washington is 8-0.

Louisville has a 9-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 70.9 points.

The Cardinals score 31.5 more points per game (77.1) than the Huskies allow (45.6).

Louisville is 10-2 when scoring more than 45.6 points.

When Washington allows fewer than 77.1 points, it is 11-0.

The Cardinals are making 44.8% of their shots from the field, 13.9% higher than the Huskies allow to opponents (30.9%).

The Huskies shoot 46% from the field, just 4% higher than the Cardinals allow.

Louisville Leaders

Olivia Cochran: 11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG%

11.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 50.9 FG% Kiki Jefferson: 12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)

12.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 52.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24) Nyla Harris: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG%

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 57.3 FG% Nina Rickards: 7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG%

7.1 PTS, 51.7 FG% Sydney Taylor: 10.7 PTS, 35.2 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (20-for-70)

Washington Leaders

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 12/10/2023 Kentucky W 73-61 KFC Yum! Center 12/13/2023 Morehead State W 74-48 KFC Yum! Center 12/16/2023 @ UConn L 86-62 XL Center 12/20/2023 Washington - KFC Yum! Center 12/31/2023 @ Miami (FL) - Watsco Center 1/4/2024 Duke - KFC Yum! Center

Washington Schedule