The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (6-3) play the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 20

Wednesday, December 20 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

South Carolina Upstate Players to Watch

Tonie Morgan: 15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

15.4 PTS, 6.6 REB, 5.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Kayla Blackshear: 14.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Ines Noguero: 8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Rusne Augustinaite: 12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK D'Asia Thomas-Harris: 5.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.4 BLK

Georgia Tech Players to Watch

