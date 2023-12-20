The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (8-3) will attempt to continue a three-game winning run when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (5-7) on Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at Hank McCamish Pavilion. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Continue reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ACC Network X

South Carolina Upstate vs. Georgia Tech Scoring Comparison

The Spartans score an average of 58.1 points per game, only 2.4 fewer points than the 60.5 the Yellow Jackets give up to opponents.

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-1 record in games it scores more than 60.5 points.

Georgia Tech's record is 5-1 when it gives up fewer than 58.1 points.

The Yellow Jackets put up 72.9 points per game, 6.5 more points than the 66.4 the Spartans give up.

When Georgia Tech scores more than 66.4 points, it is 6-1.

South Carolina Upstate is 5-4 when giving up fewer than 72.9 points.

This season the Yellow Jackets are shooting 44.4% from the field, 3.8% higher than the Spartans give up.

The Spartans' 40.0 shooting percentage from the field is 3.5 higher than the Yellow Jackets have conceded.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

8.0 PTS, 5.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 25.3 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Isabell West: 10.6 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3)

10.6 PTS, 60.0 FG%, 66.7 3PT% (2-for-3) AC Markham: 5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)

5.8 PTS, 42.6 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11) Rebekah Gordon: 9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG%

9.8 PTS, 45.0 FG% Jeni Levine: 7.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 43.4 FG%, 27.8 3PT% (5-for-18)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule