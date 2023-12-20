Wednesday's game between the North Florida Ospreys (4-8) and the Winthrop Eagles (6-5) at UNF Arena has a projected final score of 67-60 based on our computer prediction, with a favored North Florida squad securing the victory. Tipoff is at 12:00 PM ET on December 20.

The Eagles came out on top in their last matchup 65-60 against Georgia State on Thursday.

Winthrop vs. North Florida Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: UNF Arena in Jacksonville, Florida

Winthrop vs. North Florida Score Prediction

Prediction: North Florida 67, Winthrop 60

Other Big South Predictions

Winthrop Schedule Analysis

The Eagles' signature victory this season came against the San Jose State Spartans, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 207) in our computer rankings. The Eagles brought home the 56-49 win at a neutral site on November 25.

Winthrop 2023-24 Best Wins

56-49 over San Jose State (No. 207) on November 25

65-60 at home over Georgia State (No. 226) on December 14

54-45 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 341) on November 18

Winthrop Leaders

Marissa Gasaway: 10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.6 FG%

10.6 PTS, 10.5 REB, 1.5 STL, 44.6 FG% Jada Ryce: 8.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30)

8.9 PTS, 2.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (6-for-30) Ronaltha Marc: 9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

9.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 41.4 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Leonor Paisana: 9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61)

9.5 PTS, 1.1 STL, 36.2 FG%, 29.5 3PT% (18-for-61) Blessing Okoh: 6.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.0 3PT% (8-for-42)

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles put up 58.2 points per game (297th in college basketball) while giving up 60.7 per contest (117th in college basketball). They have a -28 scoring differential and have been outscored by 2.5 points per game.

