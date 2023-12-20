Wednesday's game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) and the Wofford Terriers (6-5) at Gallagher-Iba Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-69 and heavily favors Oklahoma State to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on December 20.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Stillwater, Oklahoma

Stillwater, Oklahoma Venue: Gallagher-Iba Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Score Prediction

Prediction: Oklahoma State 82, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Oklahoma State

Computer Predicted Spread: Oklahoma State (-12.9)

Oklahoma State (-12.9) Computer Predicted Total: 150.6

Oklahoma State is 4-5-0 against the spread this season compared to Wofford's 5-4-0 ATS record. The Cowboys are 4-5-0 and the Terriers are 8-1-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers' +40 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.5 points per game (54th in college basketball) while allowing 77.8 per outing (316th in college basketball).

The 39.4 rebounds per game Wofford accumulates rank 72nd in the nation, 6.0 more than the 33.4 its opponents collect.

Wofford connects on 1.6 more threes per contest than the opposition, 9.8 (33rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.2.

Wofford loses the turnover battle by 2.6 per game, committing 11.7 (173rd in college basketball) while its opponents average 9.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.