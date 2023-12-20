The Wofford Terriers (6-5) travel to face the Oklahoma State Cowboys (5-5) after victories in three road games in a row. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20, 2023.

Wofford vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 20, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater, Oklahoma
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

  • The Terriers are shooting 47.4% from the field, 5.4% higher than the 42.0% the Cowboys' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Wofford has a 6-3 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 42.0% from the field.
  • The Terriers are the 70th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cowboys sit at 167th.
  • The Terriers put up 15.0 more points per game (81.5) than the Cowboys allow (66.5).
  • Wofford is 6-4 when it scores more than 66.5 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wofford scored 80.9 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 69.5.
  • The Terriers conceded fewer points at home (68.6 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
  • At home, Wofford drained 7.6 treys per game last season, 0.3 fewer than it averaged away (7.9). Wofford's 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (33.2%) than on the road (35.1%) too.

Wofford Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ Gardner-Webb W 81-66 Paul Porter Arena
12/9/2023 @ Coastal Carolina W 88-80 HTC Center
12/17/2023 Kentucky Christian W 105-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/20/2023 @ Oklahoma State - Gallagher-Iba Arena
12/29/2023 Southern Wesleyan - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
1/3/2024 VMI - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium

