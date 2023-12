ACC squads are on Thursday's college basketball schedule for six games, including the Western Michigan Broncos squaring off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

ACC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Syracuse Orange 10:30 AM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACC Network X Marshall Thundering Herd at Wake Forest Demon Deacons 12:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 - William & Mary Tribe at Virginia Tech Hokies 2:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACC Network Extra Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Western Michigan Broncos at Notre Dame Fighting Irish 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 ACCN (Live stream on Fubo) Fordham Rams at Virginia Cavaliers 6:00 PM ET, Thursday, December 21 -

Follow ACC games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!