The Carolina Hurricanes' upcoming contest against the Pittsburgh Penguins is scheduled for Thursday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Brent Burns score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Brent Burns score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Burns stats and insights

In five of 32 games this season, Burns has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Penguins this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Burns has accumulated one goal and five assists.

He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 7.2% of them.

Penguins defensive stats

The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

So far this season, the Penguins have shut out opponents five times while averaging 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Burns recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 6-3 12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 2-1 SO 12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:14 Home L 6-5 OT 12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 2-1 12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 19:55 Away W 4-1 12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 23:43 Away L 4-3 12/7/2023 Flames 0 0 0 23:19 Away L 3-2 12/6/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 6-1 12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 21:16 Away L 2-1 12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.