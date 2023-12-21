Brent Burns will be on the ice when the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins face off at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Prop bets for Burns in that upcoming Hurricanes-Penguins matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Penguins Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns has averaged 21:22 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +8).

Burns has a goal in five of 32 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 32 games this year, Burns has registered a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Burns has an assist in eight of 32 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Burns has an implied probability of 42.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Penguins

The Penguins have conceded 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), the ninth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's +3 goal differential ranks 14th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Pittsburgh 32 Games 5 14 Points 3 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.