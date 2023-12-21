The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have won six games in a row.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Stats Insights

The Cougars make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).

Charleston (SC) has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 99th.

The 76.0 points per game the Cougars put up are 12.7 more points than the Hawks allow (63.3).

Charleston (SC) is 7-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.

Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Charleston (SC) averaged 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did on the road (79.5).

The Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.3).

When it comes to three-pointers, Charleston (SC) fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in road games.

