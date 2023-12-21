How to Watch Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Charleston (SC) Cougars (7-4) will aim to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (9-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. The Hawks have won six games in a row.
Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Stats Insights
- The Cougars make 40.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 3.6 percentage points higher than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Charleston (SC) has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 37.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 142nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Cougars sit at 99th.
- The 76.0 points per game the Cougars put up are 12.7 more points than the Hawks allow (63.3).
- Charleston (SC) is 7-3 when scoring more than 63.3 points.
Charleston (SC) Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Charleston (SC) averaged 4.8 more points per game (84.3) than it did on the road (79.5).
- The Cougars gave up 66.8 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 2.5 fewer points than they allowed in road games (69.3).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Charleston (SC) fared worse when playing at home last year, averaging 10.4 three-pointers per game with a 33.7% three-point percentage, compared to 10.5 per game with a 35.5% percentage in road games.
Charleston (SC) Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Rhode Island
|W 85-70
|TD Arena
|12/14/2023
|Citadel
|W 86-71
|TD Arena
|12/18/2023
|Coastal Carolina
|W 84-81
|TD Arena
|12/21/2023
|Saint Joseph's (PA)
|-
|TD Arena
|12/29/2023
|Montreat
|-
|TD Arena
|1/4/2024
|@ Hofstra
|-
|David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex - Hofstra Arena
