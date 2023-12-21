The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) play the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 21

Thursday, December 21 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Charleston (SC) Players to Watch

Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch

Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK

11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK Erik Reynolds II: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Xzayvier Brown: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Lynn Greer III: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK Cameron Brown: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison

Charleston (SC) Rank Charleston (SC) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank 232nd 72.6 Points Scored 75.2 168th 289th 75.8 Points Allowed 63.1 30th 162nd 33.8 Rebounds 34.8 114th 41st 11.5 Off. Rebounds 8.1 251st 64th 8.9 3pt Made 11.1 6th 244th 12.4 Assists 17.4 28th 128th 11.3 Turnovers 11.8 172nd

