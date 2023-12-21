Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) December 21 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks (7-2) play the Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-4) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at TD Arena. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and be available via FloHoops.
Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Charleston (SC) Players to Watch
- Ante Brzovic: 11.1 PTS, 6.1 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ben Burnham: 11.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Reyne Smith: 11.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Frankie Policelli: 8.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- CJ Fulton: 3.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Saint Joseph's (PA) Players to Watch
- Rasheer Fleming: 11.9 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Erik Reynolds II: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Xzayvier Brown: 12.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Lynn Greer III: 10.4 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cameron Brown: 10.1 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
Charleston (SC) vs. Saint Joseph's (PA) Stat Comparison
|Charleston (SC) Rank
|Charleston (SC) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) AVG
|Saint Joseph's (PA) Rank
|232nd
|72.6
|Points Scored
|75.2
|168th
|289th
|75.8
|Points Allowed
|63.1
|30th
|162nd
|33.8
|Rebounds
|34.8
|114th
|41st
|11.5
|Off. Rebounds
|8.1
|251st
|64th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|11.1
|6th
|244th
|12.4
|Assists
|17.4
|28th
|128th
|11.3
|Turnovers
|11.8
|172nd
