The East Carolina Pirates (6-3) look to extend a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Charleston Southern Buccaneers (2-9) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET.

Charleston Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
Charleston Southern vs. East Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Buccaneers score an average of 58.7 points per game, 5.3 more points than the 53.4 the Pirates give up.
  • Charleston Southern is 2-7 when it scores more than 53.4 points.
  • East Carolina is 6-1 when it allows fewer than 58.7 points.
  • The Pirates score 7.2 fewer points per game (67.3) than the Buccaneers give up (74.5).
  • When East Carolina totals more than 74.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • Charleston Southern is 2-1 when giving up fewer than 67.3 points.
  • The Pirates are making 39.9% of their shots from the field, 2.7% lower than the Buccaneers allow to opponents (42.6%).

Charleston Southern Leaders

  • Catherine Alben: 15.9 PTS, 1.8 STL, 38.3 FG%, 39.6 3PT% (19-for-48)
  • Madison Adamson: 7.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.5 STL, 38.7 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)
  • Kennedi Jackson: 11.9 PTS, 43.4 FG%, 27.3 3PT% (3-for-11)
  • Keshunti Nichols: 5.3 PTS, 41.5 FG%
  • Alaina Nettles: 2.9 PTS, 28.6 FG%

Charleston Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/6/2023 @ East Tennessee State L 79-52 J. Madison Brooks Gymnasium
12/14/2023 @ Georgia Southern L 81-59 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
12/18/2023 Charlotte L 65-60 The Buc Dome
12/21/2023 @ East Carolina - Minges Coliseum
12/30/2023 Francis Marion - The Buc Dome
1/3/2024 @ Presbyterian - Templeton Physical Education Center

