Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 21
Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (9-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) facing off at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 21.
The Chanticleers came out on top in their most recent matchup 53-49 against Chattanooga on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Michigan State 83, Coastal Carolina 62
Other Sun Belt Predictions
- Southern Miss vs FGCU
- Louisiana Tech vs South Alabama
- UT Martin vs Arkansas State
- Troy vs New Mexico State
- Mercer vs Appalachian State
- Georgia Southern vs Longwood
- UL Monroe vs Cal
- Marshall vs Wake Forest
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Chanticleers defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 53-49 on December 20.
- The Chanticleers have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.
- Based on the RPI, the Spartans have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 113th-most in Division 1.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 105) on December 20
- 78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 280) on November 18
- 78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 320) on November 22
- 73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 15
- 73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 345) on November 26
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 59.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)
- Arin Freeman: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 17.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)
- Alancia Ramsey: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 38 FG%
- Dalanna Carter: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Chanticleers have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, while conceding 70.2 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a -59 scoring differential.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.