Thursday's game features the Michigan State Spartans (9-2) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (6-6) facing off at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 83-62 win for heavily favored Michigan State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:30 PM ET on December 21.

The Chanticleers came out on top in their most recent matchup 53-49 against Chattanooga on Wednesday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina vs. Michigan State Score Prediction

Prediction: Michigan State 83, Coastal Carolina 62

Other Sun Belt Predictions

Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Chanticleers defeated the Chattanooga Mocs 53-49 on December 20.

The Chanticleers have three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the nation.

Based on the RPI, the Spartans have one win against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 113th-most in Division 1.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

53-49 over Chattanooga (No. 105) on December 20

78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 280) on November 18

78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 320) on November 22

73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 15

73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 345) on November 26

Coastal Carolina Leaders

Makaila Cange: 12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 59.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27)

12.7 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.4 STL, 59.2 FG%, 37 3PT% (10-for-27) Arin Freeman: 10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG%

10.8 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.3 FG% Deaja Richardson: 17.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80)

17.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.1 FG%, 30 3PT% (24-for-80) Alancia Ramsey: 7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 38 FG%

7.3 PTS, 7.5 REB, 38 FG% Dalanna Carter: 6.3 PTS, 1.3 STL, 29.1 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

Coastal Carolina Performance Insights

The Chanticleers have been outscored by 4.9 points per game (posting 65.3 points per game, 196th in college basketball, while conceding 70.2 per contest, 288th in college basketball) and have a -59 scoring differential.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.