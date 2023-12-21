The North Carolina A&T Aggies (1-10) aim to halt a five-game road losing streak at the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET.

Coastal Carolina vs. N.C. A&T Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Coastal Carolina Stats Insights

This season, the Chanticleers have a 45.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% lower than the 51.4% of shots the Aggies' opponents have made.

The Aggies are the 353rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Chanticleers sit at 10th.

The Chanticleers average 80.5 points per game, just 4.3 fewer points than the 84.8 the Aggies allow.

Coastal Carolina is 2-1 when scoring more than 84.8 points.

Coastal Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Coastal Carolina played better at home last year, putting up 77.6 points per game, compared to 68.7 per game when playing on the road.

The Chanticleers gave up 68.1 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.8 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (79.9).

In terms of three-point shooting, Coastal Carolina performed better when playing at home last year, draining 7.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 6.5 threes per game and a 26.8% three-point percentage in road games.

Coastal Carolina Upcoming Schedule