Thursday's game that pits the Furman Paladins (7-6) against the South Carolina State Bulldogs (1-12) at Timmons Arena has a projected final score of 69-59 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Furman, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on December 21.

The Paladins are coming off of a 75-45 loss to Kentucky in their last game on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Furman vs. South Carolina State Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Furman vs. South Carolina State Score Prediction

Prediction: Furman 69, South Carolina State 59

Other SoCon Predictions

Furman Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Paladins took down the UNC Asheville Bulldogs at home on November 7 by a score of 71-61.

Against Quadrant 4 opponents, Furman is 5-3 (.625%) -- tied for the 31st-most wins, but also tied for the 35th-most losses.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Furman 2023-24 Best Wins

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 285) on November 7

73-47 at home over Elon (No. 301) on December 14

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 315) on November 25

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 324) on November 14

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 351) on November 29

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG%

14.5 PTS, 9.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 48.3 FG% Kate Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG%

10.7 PTS, 1.2 BLK, 63.6 FG% Tate Walters: 11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56)

11.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 36.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (16-for-56) Sydney Ryan: 11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62)

11.7 PTS, 48.0 FG%, 45.2 3PT% (28-for-62) Niveya Henley: 11.2 PTS, 40.3 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (21-for-57)

Furman Performance Insights

The Paladins' +53 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.6 points per game (111th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per contest (248th in college basketball).

The Paladins average 87.2 points per game at home, compared to 59.7 points per game in away games, a difference of 27.5 points per contest.

In 2023-24, Furman is ceding 58.4 points per game when playing at home. Away from home, it is allowing 74.3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.