Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Penguins on December 21, 2023
You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
- Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Hurricanes vs. Penguins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)
Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (30 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 18 assists.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|3
|3
|7
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|2
|1
|3
|3
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)
Martin Necas is another of Carolina's top contributors through 32 games, with nine goals and 14 assists.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|0
|0
|6
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|2
Seth Jarvis Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)
Seth Jarvis' season total of 23 points has come from 11 goals and 12 assists.
Jarvis Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Golden Knights
|Dec. 19
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 17
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Predators
|Dec. 15
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Wings
|Dec. 14
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Senators
|Dec. 12
|1
|0
|1
|3
NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins
Jake Guentzel Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
Guentzel's 34 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has put up 14 goals and 20 assists in 30 games.
Guentzel Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|3
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|2
|0
|2
|7
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
Sidney Crosby Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)
Sidney Crosby has collected 33 points this season, with 18 goals and 15 assists.
Crosby Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Wild
|Dec. 18
|1
|1
|2
|4
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 16
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Canadiens
|Dec. 13
|2
|1
|3
|2
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 12
|0
|1
|1
|4
|at Panthers
|Dec. 8
|0
|0
|0
|4
