You can wager on player prop bet odds for Sebastian Aho, Jake Guentzel and others on the Carolina Hurricanes and Pittsburgh Penguins heading into their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at PPG Paints Arena.

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+

BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+ Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Hurricanes vs. Penguins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +150) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Aho is one of Carolina's leading contributors (30 total points), having amassed 12 goals and 18 assists.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3 at Senators Dec. 12 2 1 3 3

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

Martin Necas is another of Carolina's top contributors through 32 games, with nine goals and 14 assists.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 2

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis' season total of 23 points has come from 11 goals and 12 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 15 0 1 1 0 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 7 at Senators Dec. 12 1 0 1 3

NHL Props Today: Pittsburgh Penguins

Jake Guentzel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

Guentzel's 34 points are important for Pittsburgh. He has put up 14 goals and 20 assists in 30 games.

Guentzel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 3 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Canadiens Dec. 13 1 0 1 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 2 0 2 7 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4

Sidney Crosby Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -118)

Sidney Crosby has collected 33 points this season, with 18 goals and 15 assists.

Crosby Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Wild Dec. 18 1 1 2 4 at Maple Leafs Dec. 16 0 0 0 5 at Canadiens Dec. 13 2 1 3 2 vs. Coyotes Dec. 12 0 1 1 4 at Panthers Dec. 8 0 0 0 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.