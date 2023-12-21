On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Carolina Hurricanes match up against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Is Jaccob Slavin going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jaccob Slavin score a goal against the Penguins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

Slavin stats and insights

  • In three of 32 games this season, Slavin has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not scored versus the Penguins this season in one game (zero shots).
  • Slavin has zero points on the power play.
  • Slavin's shooting percentage is 4.2%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Penguins defensive stats

  • The Penguins have given up 83 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks ninth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Penguins have five shutouts, and they average 16 hits and 14.2 blocked shots per game.

Slavin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 20:12 Home W 6-3
12/17/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 21:39 Home L 2-1 SO
12/15/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 6-5 OT
12/14/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 23:12 Away W 2-1
12/12/2023 Senators 0 0 0 22:13 Away W 4-1
12/9/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 17:40 Away L 4-3
12/7/2023 Flames 1 0 1 21:16 Away L 3-2
12/6/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 20:12 Away L 6-1
12/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:41 Away L 2-1
12/2/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 19:54 Home W 6-2

Hurricanes vs. Penguins game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSSO, SportsNet PT, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

