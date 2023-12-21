The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (7-3) will be trying to continue a five-game home winning run when squaring off against the Presbyterian Blue Hose (7-6) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum. It airs at 3:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Presbyterian vs. Wake Forest Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina TV: ACC Network Extra

Presbyterian Stats Insights

The Blue Hose's 49.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Demon Deacons have allowed to their opponents (41.7%).

This season, Presbyterian has a 7-3 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.7% from the field.

The Blue Hose are the 252nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Demon Deacons sit at 317th.

The Blue Hose's 78.2 points per game are 9.8 more points than the 68.4 the Demon Deacons give up to opponents.

Presbyterian is 6-3 when it scores more than 68.4 points.

Presbyterian Home & Away Comparison

At home Presbyterian is scoring 84.7 points per game, 11.9 more than it is averaging on the road (72.8).

The Blue Hose concede 68.5 points per game at home, and 72 away.

Presbyterian sinks more 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than away (5.6). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (34.1%) than away (32.9%).

Presbyterian Upcoming Schedule