The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
  • TV: Bally Sports
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

  • South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
  • The Spartans are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 249th.
  • The Spartans score 5.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.8).
  • South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than on the road (67.0).
  • In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 14.6 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (76.1).
  • Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate makes more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (35.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/2/2023 @ North Carolina Central W 85-82 McDougald-McLendon Arena
12/9/2023 Kennesaw State L 84-77 G.B. Hodge Center
12/16/2023 Western Carolina L 70-53 G.B. Hodge Center
12/21/2023 @ Davidson - John M. Belk Arena
12/30/2023 Coker - G.B. Hodge Center
1/3/2024 @ UNC Asheville - Kimmel Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.