How to Watch South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson on TV or Live Stream - December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: Bally Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights
- South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Spartans are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 249th.
- The Spartans score 5.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.8).
- South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.
South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than on the road (67.0).
- In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 14.6 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (76.1).
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate makes more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (35.1%).
South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ North Carolina Central
|W 85-82
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|12/9/2023
|Kennesaw State
|L 84-77
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/16/2023
|Western Carolina
|L 70-53
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/21/2023
|@ Davidson
|-
|John M. Belk Arena
|12/30/2023
|Coker
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|1/3/2024
|@ UNC Asheville
|-
|Kimmel Arena
