The Davidson Wildcats (8-3) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when hosting the South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at John M. Belk Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Upstate vs. Davidson Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina

John M. Belk Arena in Davidson, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

South Carolina Upstate Stats Insights

South Carolina Upstate is 4-1 when it shoots better than 42.8% from the field.

The Spartans are the 298th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 249th.

The Spartans score 5.5 more points per game (71.3) than the Wildcats give up to opponents (65.8).

South Carolina Upstate has put together a 4-3 record in games it scores more than 65.8 points.

South Carolina Upstate Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 South Carolina Upstate is scoring 11.8 more points per game at home (78.8) than on the road (67.0).

In 2023-24 the Spartans are conceding 14.6 fewer points per game at home (61.5) than on the road (76.1).

Beyond the arc, South Carolina Upstate makes more trifectas on the road (8.4 per game) than at home (8.3), and shoots a higher percentage away (35.3%) than at home (35.1%).

South Carolina Upstate Upcoming Schedule