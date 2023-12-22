Chester County, SC High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Chester County, South Carolina today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Chester County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Central High School at Great Falls High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 22
- Location: Great Falls, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.