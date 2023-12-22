How to Watch Illinois vs. Missouri on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Missouri Tigers (7-4) go up against the No. 13 Illinois Fighting Illini (8-2) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Enterprise Center. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Illinois vs. Missouri Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini are shooting 46.5% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 42.7% the Tigers allow to opponents.
- Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 42.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the fifth ranked rebounding team in the country, the Tigers rank 328th.
- The 79.4 points per game the Fighting Illini average are 9.3 more points than the Tigers allow (70.1).
- When Illinois totals more than 70.1 points, it is 7-1.
Missouri Stats Insights
- The Tigers' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (37.2%).
- Missouri has compiled a 7-3 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 328th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Fighting Illini sit at 72nd.
- The Tigers put up 11.3 more points per game (75.5) than the Fighting Illini give up to opponents (64.2).
- Missouri is 7-3 when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois posted 77.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 7.5 more points than it averaged away from home (70).
- In 2022-23, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 69.8.
- In home games, Illinois drained 1.5 more threes per game (8) than away from home (6.5). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (31.3%) compared to away from home (27.9%).
Missouri Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Missouri averaged 83.6 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 73.3.
- In 2022-23, the Tigers gave up 2.1 fewer points per game at home (74.5) than away (76.6).
- Missouri made more 3-pointers at home (9.5 per game) than away (8.8) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (36.1%) than on the road (33.8%).
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|L 86-79
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|W 74-57
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/29/2023
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|-
|State Farm Center
|1/2/2024
|Northwestern
|-
|State Farm Center
Missouri Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/3/2023
|Wichita State
|W 82-72
|Mizzou Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Kansas
|L 73-64
|Allen Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Seton Hall
|L 93-87
|T-Mobile Center
|12/22/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Enterprise Center
|12/30/2023
|Central Arkansas
|-
|Mizzou Arena
|1/6/2024
|Georgia
|-
|Mizzou Arena
