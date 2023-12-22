The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will host the Elon Phoenix (6-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Elon matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

South Carolina vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Elon Moneyline BetMGM South Carolina (-17.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel South Carolina (-17.5) 147.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Elon Betting Trends

South Carolina has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

So far this season, three out of the Gamecocks' nine games have hit the over.

Elon has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.

The Phoenix and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this year.

South Carolina Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 South Carolina is 67th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much higher than its computer rankings (76th).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Gamecocks have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the start to +35000.

The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.