The South Carolina Gamecocks (10-1) will host the Elon Phoenix (6-5) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22, 2023.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the South Carolina vs. Elon matchup in this article.

South Carolina vs. Elon Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
  • Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
  • How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

South Carolina vs. Elon Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total South Carolina Moneyline Elon Moneyline
BetMGM South Carolina (-17.5) 148.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel South Carolina (-17.5) 147.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Elon Betting Trends

  • South Carolina has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.
  • So far this season, three out of the Gamecocks' nine games have hit the over.
  • Elon has covered four times in eight matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Phoenix and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven out of eight times this year.

South Carolina Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +35000
  • South Carolina is 67th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much higher than its computer rankings (76th).
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Gamecocks have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +50000 at the start to +35000.
  • The implied probability of South Carolina winning the national championship, based on its +35000 moneyline odds, is 0.3%.

