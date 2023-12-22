The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info

When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida

Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida TV: ACC Network Extra

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.

The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 135th.

The Eagles score just 3.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Seminoles give up (74.6).

Winthrop is 7-0 when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87.0 per game) than on the road (70.2).

The Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (76.3).

Winthrop knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule