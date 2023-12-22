The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info

  • When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network Extra

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

  • The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
  • The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 135th.
  • The Eagles score just 3.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Seminoles give up (74.6).
  • Winthrop is 7-0 when it scores more than 74.6 points.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison

  • Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87.0 per game) than on the road (70.2).
  • The Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (76.3).
  • Winthrop knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.3%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 @ Little Rock W 85-68 Jack Stephens Center
12/16/2023 @ Xavier L 75-59 Cintas Center
12/19/2023 @ South Carolina L 72-62 Colonial Life Arena
12/22/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/29/2023 Toccoa Falls - Winthrop Coliseum
1/3/2024 Longwood - Winthrop Coliseum

