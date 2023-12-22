How to Watch Winthrop vs. Florida State on TV or Live Stream - December 22
Published: Dec. 22, 2023 at 1:22 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (8-5) battle the Florida State Seminoles (5-5) on Friday, December 22, 2023 at Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.
Winthrop vs. Florida State Game Info
- When: Friday, December 22, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 45.8% from the field, 2.7% higher than the 43.1% the Seminoles' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Winthrop has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 43.1% from the field.
- The Seminoles are the rebounding team in the nation, the Eagles rank 135th.
- The Eagles score just 3.1 more points per game (77.7) than the Seminoles give up (74.6).
- Winthrop is 7-0 when it scores more than 74.6 points.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison
- Winthrop is putting up more points at home (87.0 per game) than on the road (70.2).
- The Eagles are conceding fewer points at home (62.3 per game) than on the road (76.3).
- Winthrop knocks down fewer 3-pointers at home (7.3 per game) than on the road (7.5). However, it has a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.2%) than on the road (33.3%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|W 85-68
|Jack Stephens Center
|12/16/2023
|@ Xavier
|L 75-59
|Cintas Center
|12/19/2023
|@ South Carolina
|L 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/29/2023
|Toccoa Falls
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|1/3/2024
|Longwood
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
