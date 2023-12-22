Looking to catch today's high school basketball games in York County, South Carolina? For all of the info on how to watch or stream the action, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

York County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Rock Hill High School at Byrnes High School

Game Time: 12:00 AM ET on December 21

12:00 AM ET on December 21 Location: Duncan, SC

Duncan, SC How to Stream: Watch Here

Legion Collegiate Academy at Independence High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 22

4:00 PM ET on December 22 Location: Charlotte, NC

Charlotte, NC How to Stream: Watch Here

Clover High School at Independence High School