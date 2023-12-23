Will Brady Skjei Score a Goal Against the Islanders on December 23?
In the upcoming tilt against the New York Islanders, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Brady Skjei to score a goal for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be considering.
Will Brady Skjei score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Skjei stats and insights
- In six of 33 games this season, Skjei has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In two games versus the Islanders this season, he has taken eight shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Skjei has accumulated one goal and three assists.
- He takes 2.1 shots per game, and converts 8.7% of them.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.5 blocked shots per game.
Skjei recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/21/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|23:30
|Away
|L 2-1 SO
|12/19/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|1
|1
|20:13
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|20:28
|Home
|L 2-1 SO
|12/15/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|24:17
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/14/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|19:50
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/12/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|20:13
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Canucks
|1
|1
|0
|19:26
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Away
|L 3-2
|12/6/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|20:19
|Away
|L 6-1
|12/4/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Away
|L 2-1
Hurricanes vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 23, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
