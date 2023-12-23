The Carolina Hurricanes, including Brent Burns, take the ice Saturday versus the New York Islanders at PNC Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:30 PM ET. Prop bets for Burns are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brent Burns vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Burns Season Stats Insights

Burns' plus-minus this season, in 21:24 per game on the ice, is +9.

Burns has a goal in five of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Burns has a point in 11 of 33 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

Burns has posted an assist in a game eight times this season in 33 games played, including multiple assists once.

Burns has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 36.4% chance of Burns having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Burns Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 101 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 15th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's -3 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 33 Games 12 14 Points 9 5 Goals 1 9 Assists 8

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.