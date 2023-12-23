Will Charleston (SC) be one of the teams to earn a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep scrolling and check out our bracketology preview, which includes Charleston (SC)'s complete tournament resume.

How Charleston (SC) ranks

Record CAA Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-4 0-0 NR NR 89

Charleston (SC)'s best wins

Charleston (SC)'s best win of the season came against the Liberty Flames, a top 100 team (No. 60), according to the RPI. Charleston (SC) registered the 76-67 neutral-site win on December 1. Against Liberty, Ben Burnham led the team by dropping 18 points to go along with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

89-82 at home over Saint Joseph's (PA) (No. 86/RPI) on December 21

84-78 on the road over Kent State (No. 123/RPI) on November 26

86-71 at home over Citadel (No. 225/RPI) on December 14

85-70 at home over Rhode Island (No. 233/RPI) on December 10

71-69 at home over Iona (No. 236/RPI) on November 6

Charleston (SC)'s quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-0 | Quadrant 3: 1-2 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, the Cougars have two wins versus Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 12th-most in the country.

The Cougars have tied for the 48th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country based on the RPI (five).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Charleston (SC) is facing the 81st-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Cougars' upcoming schedule includes 15 games against teams with worse records and 13 games versus teams with records above .500.

Reviewing Charleston's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Charleston (SC)'s next game

Matchup: Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Montreat Cavaliers

Charleston (SC) Cougars vs. Montreat Cavaliers Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 7:00 PM ET Location: TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina

TD Arena in Charleston, South Carolina TV Channel: FloHoops

