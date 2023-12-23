2024 NCAA Bracketology: Citadel March Madness Resume | December 25
When the 2024 March Madness tournament rolls around, will Citadel be involved? For a bracketology breakdown and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.
Want to bet on Citadel's upcoming games or futures options? Head to BetMGM to see what is available!
How Citadel ranks
|Record
|SoCon Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|7-5
|0-0
|NR
|NR
|279
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Citadel's best wins
Citadel's best victory this season came against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 190) in the RPI. Citadel brought home the 65-45 win on the road on December 19. Elijah Morgan recorded a team-best 19 points with three rebounds and three assists in the contest against Notre Dame.
Next best wins
- 67-61 over North Carolina Central (No. 192/RPI) on November 21
- 62-61 over Idaho State (No. 315/RPI) on November 20
- 85-68 on the road over N.C. A&T (No. 328/RPI) on December 2
- 81-52 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 347/RPI) on November 28
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Citadel's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 0-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2
Sign up for Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to catch college basketball all season long!
Schedule insights
- Citadel gets the 325th-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.
- The Bulldogs have 16 games remaining versus teams above .500. They have eight upcoming games versus teams with worse records.
- In terms of Citadel's upcoming schedule, it has 19 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.
Citadel's next game
- Matchup: Citadel Bulldogs vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles
- Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 1:00 PM ET
- Location: McAlister Field House in Charleston, South Carolina
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out betting offers for upcoming Citadel games across these sportsbooks:
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.