The Hawai'i Bowl will feature the San Jose State Spartans hitting the field against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

San Jose State ranks 30th in scoring offense (33.3 points per game) and 62nd in scoring defense (25.8 points allowed per game) this season. Coastal Carolina ranks 39th with 422.9 total yards per contest on offense, and it ranks 67th with 380 total yards ceded per game on the defensive side of the ball.

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 23, 2023

Saturday, December 23, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex

Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State Key Statistics

Coastal Carolina San Jose State 422.9 (51st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 405.3 (60th) 380 (60th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.7 (44th) 156.1 (70th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 186.2 (28th) 266.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 219.1 (73rd) 16 (51st) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (7th) 21 (25th) Takeaways (Rank) 21 (25th)

Coastal Carolina Stats Leaders

Grayson McCall has racked up 1,919 yards on 67.4% passing while recording 10 touchdown passes with six interceptions this season.

Braydon Bennett has carried the ball 86 times for 381 yards, with five touchdowns. He's also tacked on 21 catches for 198 yards.

Ethan Vasko has compiled 318 yards on 46 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Pinckney leads his squad with 904 receiving yards on 64 catches with seven touchdowns.

Jared Brown has 58 receptions (on 81 targets) for a total of 740 yards (61.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Jameson Tucker's 19 grabs (on 32 targets) have netted him 395 yards (32.9 ypg) and three touchdowns.

San Jose State Stats Leaders

Chevan Cordeiro has thrown for 2,549 yards (212.4 ypg) to lead San Jose State, completing 62.3% of his passes and recording 19 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 213 rushing yards on 74 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Kairee Robinson has 1,124 rushing yards on 157 carries with 18 touchdowns. He's also added 16 catches for 197 yards (16.4 per game) and two touchdowns through the air.

Quali Conley has carried the ball 127 times for 809 yards (67.4 per game) and eight touchdowns while also racking up 264 yards through the air.

Nick Nash's leads his squad with 695 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 47 receptions (out of 75 targets) and scored eight touchdowns.

Dominick Mazotti has put up a 322-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 23 passes on 36 targets.

Charles Ross has been the target of 36 passes and hauled in 23 catches for 300 yards, an average of 25 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

