For bracketology insights around Furman and its chances of making the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right place. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How Furman ranks

Record SoCon Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 260

Furman's best wins

Furman captured its best win of the season on December 14, when it beat the Elon Phoenix, who rank No. 237 in the RPI rankings, 73-47. Against Elon, Tate Walters led the team by dropping 21 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists.

Next best wins

73-66 on the road over Gardner-Webb (No. 290/RPI) on November 29

71-68 on the road over Charleston Southern (No. 300/RPI) on November 14

71-61 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 325/RPI) on November 7

74-72 over Binghamton (No. 350/RPI) on November 25

67-43 at home over South Carolina State (No. 352/RPI) on December 21

Furman's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-1 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-2

The Paladins have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Furman faces the 24th-easiest schedule in the nation the rest of the way.

The Paladins' upcoming schedule features five games against teams with worse records and 10 games versus teams with records north of .500.

Looking at Furman's upcoming schedule, it has no games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Furman's next game

Matchup: Furman Paladins vs. North Carolina Central Eagles

Furman Paladins vs. North Carolina Central Eagles Date/Time: Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31 at 1:00 PM ET Location: Timmons Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

