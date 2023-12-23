The Charlotte Hornets (7-19) are 8.5-point underdogs as they try to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Denver Nuggets (20-10) on Saturday, December 23, 2023 at Spectrum Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSSE and ALT. The matchup has an over/under of 226.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and ALT

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -8.5 226.5

Hornets Betting Records & Stats

Charlotte has combined with its opponent to score more than 226.5 points in 17 of 26 games this season.

Charlotte's games this year have had a 232.7-point total on average, 6.2 more points than this matchup's over/under.

So far this year, Charlotte has put together a 10-16-0 record against the spread.

The Hornets have been underdogs in 23 games this season and have come away with the win six times (26.1%) in those contests.

Charlotte has a record of 2-8, a 20% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +260 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Charlotte has a 27.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Hornets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 12 40% 115.4 226.4 110.5 232.1 225.6 Hornets 17 65.4% 111 226.4 121.6 232.1 229.4

Additional Hornets Insights & Trends

Charlotte is 4-6 against the spread and 2-8 overall over its last 10 contests.

Five of the Hornets' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Charlotte has performed better against the spread at home (6-8-0) than on the road (4-8-0) this year.

The Hornets' 111 points per game are only 0.5 more points than the 110.5 the Nuggets give up to opponents.

Charlotte is 8-7 against the spread and 7-8 overall when it scores more than 110.5 points.

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Hornets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Hornets 10-16 4-6 15-11 Nuggets 14-16 4-4 13-17

Hornets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Hornets Nuggets 111 Points Scored (PG) 115.4 25 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 8-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-1 7-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-0 121.6 Points Allowed (PG) 110.5 26 NBA Rank (PAPG) 5 3-6 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-8 2-7 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-3

