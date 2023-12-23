See the injury report for the Charlotte Hornets (7-19), which currently has four players listed on it, as the Hornets ready for their matchup against the Denver Nuggets (20-10) at Spectrum Center on Saturday, December 23 at 7:00 PM ET.

The Hornets dropped their most recent outing 144-113 against the Pacers on Wednesday. The Hornets got a team-leading 25 points from Terry Rozier in the loss.

Charlotte Hornets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Mark Williams C Questionable Back 12.7 9.7 1.2 Cody Martin SF Questionable Knee Frank Ntilikina PG Out Leg LaMelo Ball PG Out Ankle 24.7 5.5 8.2

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee)

Hornets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: BSSE and ALT

BSSE and ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hornets vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -8.5 226.5

