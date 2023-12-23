The Denver Nuggets (20-10) and the Charlotte Hornets (7-19) are slated to square off on Saturday at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the hardwood, Gordon Hayward is one of the players to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Hornets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Saturday, December 23

Saturday, December 23 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: BSSE, ALT

BSSE, ALT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hornets' Last Game

The Hornets dropped their most recent game to the Pacers, 144-113, on Wednesday. Terry Rozier was their high scorer with 25 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 25 9 7 1 0 2 Brandon Miller 21 6 3 1 0 2 Miles Bridges 19 4 3 3 0 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hornets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hornets Players to Watch

Rozier averages 23.2 points, 3.7 boards and 7.1 assists, making 46.4% of his shots from the field and 35.8% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

Hayward contributes with 15 points per game, plus 4.7 boards and 4.7 assists.

Brandon Miller's numbers for the season are 15 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, making 43.7% of his shots from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per contest.

P.J. Washington averages 13.3 points, 5.1 boards and 2.4 assists, making 42.4% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from 3-point range, with 2 treys per contest.

Mark Williams' numbers for the season are 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.2 assists per contest, making 64.9% of his shots from the floor (fourth in NBA).

Watch Nikola Jokic, Rozier and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Terry Rozier 25.1 4 8.2 1.6 0.4 3.4 Miles Bridges 17.5 5.7 2.1 1.2 0 1.6 Gordon Hayward 14.7 3 3.8 0.8 0.2 1 Brandon Miller 14.5 3.9 2.5 0.6 0.7 2.2 P.J. Washington 9 4.1 2.5 1.1 0.6 1.7

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.