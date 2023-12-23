How to Watch the Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Carolina Hurricanes and New York Islanders (each coming off a loss in its last game) will meet on Saturday at PNC Arena in Raleigh.
Watch on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ as the Hurricanes look to defeat the Islanders.
Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+
- Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Hurricanes vs. Islanders Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/30/2023
|Hurricanes
|Islanders
|5-4 (F/OT) NYI
|11/4/2023
|Islanders
|Hurricanes
|4-3 (F/OT) CAR
Hurricanes Stats & Trends
- The Hurricanes have allowed 103 total goals (3.1 per game), ranking 18th in league play in goals against.
- The Hurricanes' 106 total goals (3.2 per game) make them the 11th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 3-4-3 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Hurricanes have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that time.
Hurricanes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Sebastian Aho
|30
|12
|18
|30
|18
|14
|54.1%
|Seth Jarvis
|33
|11
|12
|23
|9
|20
|44%
|Martin Necas
|33
|9
|14
|23
|12
|12
|36.8%
|Michael Bunting
|32
|7
|15
|22
|18
|12
|33.3%
|Teuvo Teravainen
|33
|12
|8
|20
|14
|14
|49.1%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders concede 3.2 goals per game (101 in total), 15th in the league.
- The Islanders' 98 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 19th in the league.
- In their last 10 games, the Islanders are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.
- They are scoring at a 3.8 goals-per-game average (38 total) over that span.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Noah Dobson
|32
|6
|27
|33
|31
|17
|-
|Mathew Barzal
|31
|10
|23
|33
|40
|36
|33.3%
|Bo Horvat
|31
|13
|18
|31
|16
|11
|48.4%
|Brock Nelson
|32
|14
|13
|27
|14
|15
|48.8%
|Kyle Palmieri
|32
|9
|10
|19
|15
|5
|36.4%
