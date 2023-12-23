The Carolina Hurricanes (17-12-4) are favorites when they welcome in the New York Islanders (15-8-9) on Saturday, December 23 at 7:30 PM ET on BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+. The Hurricanes are -175 on the moneyline to win, while the Islanders have +145 moneyline odds.

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Betting Trends

New York has played 19 games this season with over 6 goals.

The Hurricanes have won 56.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (17-13).

The Islanders have been listed as the underdog 18 times this season, and upset their opponent seven times.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -175 or shorter, Carolina has compiled a 9-5 record (winning 64.3% of its games).

New York has had moneyline odds of +145 or longer once this season and won that game.

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-4-3 2-8 3-6-1 6.4 2.60 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-4-3 2.60 2.80 8 26.7% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 7-3 7-3-0 6.0 3.80 3.10 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.80 3.10 9 32.1% Record as ML Favorite 3-6 Record as ML Underdog 0-1 Puck Line Covers 2 Puck Line Losses 8 Games Over Total 3 Games Under Total 6 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 4-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 3

