Player prop bet options for Sebastian Aho, Noah Dobson and others are available when the Carolina Hurricanes host the New York Islanders at PNC Arena on Saturday (at 7:30 PM ET).

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

Aho has been vital to Carolina this season, with 30 points in 30 games.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 3 3 7 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 1 0 1 3 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 0 1 3 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 3

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

Seth Jarvis has racked up 23 points (0.7 per game), scoring 11 goals and adding 12 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 1 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 1 0 1 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 1 1 0 vs. Predators Dec. 15 0 1 1 0 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 0 0 7

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

Martin Necas has scored nine goals and added 14 assists through 33 games for Carolina.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Penguins Dec. 21 0 0 0 3 vs. Golden Knights Dec. 19 0 0 0 3 vs. Capitals Dec. 17 0 0 0 6 vs. Predators Dec. 15 1 1 2 2 at Red Wings Dec. 14 0 1 1 3

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Dobson's 33 points are important for New York. He has six goals and 27 assists in 32 games.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 2 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 0 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 3 3 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 0 2 2 1

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140)

0.5 (Over Odds: -189, Under Odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

Mathew Barzal has racked up 33 points this season, with 10 goals and 23 assists.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Dec. 20 0 0 0 0 vs. Oilers Dec. 19 0 1 1 1 at Canadiens Dec. 16 0 0 0 1 vs. Bruins Dec. 15 0 2 2 2 vs. Ducks Dec. 13 1 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.