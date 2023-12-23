The Carolina Hurricanes, including Michael Bunting, will be in action Saturday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the New York Islanders. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+

BSSO, MSGSN2, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

Bunting's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:26 per game on the ice, is -8.

In seven of 32 games this season, Bunting has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Bunting has a point in 15 of 32 games this season, with multiple points in six of them.

In 12 of 32 games this year, Bunting has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

The implied probability is 47.6% that Bunting hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 33.9%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 15th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 18th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 32 Games 5 22 Points 1 7 Goals 0 15 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.