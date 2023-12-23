If you're looking for a bracketology breakdown of South Carolina and its chances of reaching the 2024 March Madness tournament, check out the article below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

How South Carolina ranks

Record SEC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 11-1 0-0 38 NR 5

South Carolina's best wins

When South Carolina defeated the Grand Canyon Antelopes, the No. 19 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 75-68 on November 19, it was its best victory of the season. Myles Stute was the leading scorer in the signature win over Grand Canyon, dropping 21 points with five rebounds and zero assists.

Next best wins

79-77 over Virginia Tech (No. 53/RPI) on November 10

89-67 at home over George Washington (No. 119/RPI) on December 1

72-62 at home over Winthrop (No. 151/RPI) on December 19

65-53 at home over Notre Dame (No. 190/RPI) on November 28

70-43 at home over Elon (No. 217/RPI) on December 22

South Carolina's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-1 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

South Carolina has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country based on the RPI (one).

The Gamecocks have tied for the 34th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

The Gamecocks have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation according to the RPI (seven).

Schedule insights

South Carolina gets the 221st-ranked schedule (based on our predictions) the rest of the season.

Looking at the Gamecocks' upcoming schedule, they have 17 games against teams that are above .500 and 17 games against teams with worse records than their own.

South Carolina has 19 games left on the schedule, with five games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Carolina's next game

Matchup: South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida A&M Rattlers

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Florida A&M Rattlers Date/Time: Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV Channel: SEC Network+

