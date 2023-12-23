The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.

UConn vs. St. John's Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
UConn Stats Insights

  • This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have knocked down.
  • UConn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 61st.
  • The Huskies put up 84.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm give up.
  • UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

St. John's Stats Insights

  • The Red Storm have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
  • St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
  • The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 61st.
  • The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When St. John's allows fewer than 84.2 points, it is 8-0.

UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • UConn averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
  • UConn averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, St. John's averaged two more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).
  • The Red Storm conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 away.
  • Beyond the arc, St. John's knocked down fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (35.1%) too.

UConn Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/9/2023 UAPB W 101-63 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
12/15/2023 Gonzaga W 76-63 Climate Pledge Arena
12/20/2023 @ Seton Hall L 75-60 Prudential Center
12/23/2023 St. John's - XL Center
1/2/2024 DePaul - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
1/5/2024 @ Butler - Hinkle Fieldhouse

St. John's Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/10/2023 Boston College L 86-80 Barclays Center
12/16/2023 Fordham W 77-55 Madison Square Garden
12/20/2023 Xavier W 81-66 Carnesecca Arena
12/23/2023 @ UConn - XL Center
12/30/2023 Hofstra - Carnesecca Arena
1/2/2024 Butler - Carnesecca Arena

