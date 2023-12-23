How to Watch UConn vs. St. John's on TV or Live Stream - December 23
Published: Dec. 23, 2023 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 5 UConn Huskies (10-2, 0-1 Big East) welcome in the St. John's Red Storm (8-3, 1-0 Big East) after winning seven home games in a row. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 23, 2023.
UConn vs. St. John's Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: XL Center in Hartford, Connecticut
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games
UConn Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.3% higher than the 40.9% of shots the Red Storm's opponents have knocked down.
- UConn has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.9% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Huskies sit at 61st.
- The Huskies put up 84.2 points per game, 15.1 more points than the 69.1 the Red Storm give up.
- UConn is 10-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
St. John's Stats Insights
- The Red Storm have shot at a 44.8% clip from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points greater than the 40.6% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.
- St. John's has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 40.6% from the field.
- The Red Storm are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies sit at 61st.
- The Red Storm's 80.1 points per game are 15.9 more points than the 64.2 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When St. John's allows fewer than 84.2 points, it is 8-0.
UConn Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UConn averaged 83.3 points per game in home games last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 70.1 points per contest.
- Defensively the Huskies played better in home games last year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- UConn averaged 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was one more threes and 3.9% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
St. John's Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, St. John's averaged two more points per game at home (77.6) than on the road (75.6).
- The Red Storm conceded 70 points per game at home last season, and 82.8 away.
- Beyond the arc, St. John's knocked down fewer treys on the road (5.1 per game) than at home (6.3) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (30.4%) than at home (35.1%) too.
UConn Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/9/2023
|UAPB
|W 101-63
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|12/15/2023
|Gonzaga
|W 76-63
|Climate Pledge Arena
|12/20/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|L 75-60
|Prudential Center
|12/23/2023
|St. John's
|-
|XL Center
|1/2/2024
|DePaul
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|1/5/2024
|@ Butler
|-
|Hinkle Fieldhouse
St. John's Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/10/2023
|Boston College
|L 86-80
|Barclays Center
|12/16/2023
|Fordham
|W 77-55
|Madison Square Garden
|12/20/2023
|Xavier
|W 81-66
|Carnesecca Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|XL Center
|12/30/2023
|Hofstra
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
|1/2/2024
|Butler
|-
|Carnesecca Arena
