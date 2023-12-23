When the 2024 March Madness tournament comes around, will Winthrop be included? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep scrolling.

How Winthrop ranks

Record Big South Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-6 0-0 NR NR 137

Winthrop's best wins

Winthrop's signature win this season came on November 19 in a 78-70 victory over the Elon Phoenix. KJ Doucet, as the top point-getter in the victory over Elon, amassed 20 points, while Alex Timmerman was second on the team with 15.

Next best wins

88-82 at home over Queens (No. 246/RPI) on December 5

85-68 on the road over Little Rock (No. 327/RPI) on December 10

89-51 over Holy Cross (No. 344/RPI) on November 17

74-61 over IUPUI (No. 357/RPI) on November 18

90-87 on the road over Coastal Carolina (No. 362/RPI) on December 2

Winthrop's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 0-2 | Quadrant 3: 0-1 | Quadrant 4: 6-0

Winthrop has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 1 defeats in the country according to the RPI (three).

According to the RPI, the Eagles have two losses against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 29th-most in the country.

The Eagles have tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country based on the RPI (six).

Schedule insights

Winthrop has the 243rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

Reviewing the Eagles' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games versus teams that are above .500 and eight games against teams with worse records than their own.

When it comes to Winthrop's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games remaining, with none coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Winthrop's next game

Matchup: Winthrop Eagles vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles

Winthrop Eagles vs. Toccoa Falls Screaming Eagles Date/Time: Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET

Friday, December 29 at 4:00 PM ET Location: Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, South Carolina TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

